High nitrate levels found in Pender water

PENDER, Neb. -- Certain Pender residents have been advised not to drink the tap water here after high nitrate levels were detected in the village's drinking water.

Infants under 6 months, pregnant women and nursing mothers should not drink the tap water, and it should also not be used to prepare juice or formula. Bottled water or water that has been filtered to remove nitrates should be used instead.

Boiling, freezing or letting the water stand is not recommended because it does not reduce the nitrate level. Adults and children older than 6 months may drink the tap water because their bodies are able to process the nitrates, unlike infants.

The village board notified Pender residents Monday that a March 31 sample of the village's drinking water had a nitrate level of 16 milligrams per liter, above the state-accepted level of 10 mg/L. Nitrates can come from natural, industrial or agricultural sources, and their level can vary throughout the year.

The board said the village is investigating its water treatment plant's operational status and hopes to have the issue resolved by April 18.

