Highway 31 detour near Washta to begin May 9

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Highway 31 traffic in Cherokee County will be detoured during a construction project from Washta to the U.S. Highway 59 junction.
The detour is scheduled to go into effect May 9 until late June, the Iowa Department of Transportation said. Traffic will be detoured on U.S. 59 to Cherokee County Road C-66.
Construction is taking place on a $7.2 million concrete overlay project on Iowa 31.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today