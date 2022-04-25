 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highway 31 detour near Washta to begin May 9

  • 0
Stock roads construction report
Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Highway 31 traffic in Cherokee County will be detoured during a construction project from Washta to the U.S. Highway 59 junction.

The detour is scheduled to go into effect May 9 until late June, the Iowa Department of Transportation said. Traffic will be detoured on U.S. 59 to Cherokee County Road C-66.

Construction is taking place on a $7.2 million concrete overlay project on Iowa 31.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What is significance of Israel's status quo on al-Aqsa Mosque compound?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News