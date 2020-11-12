 Skip to main content
Highway 31 north of Correctionville reopens
Stock roads construction

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Iowa Highway 31 in Woodbury County between Correctionville and Washta reopened to traffic Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation closed the section of highway in August for a $6.4 million resurfacing project.

