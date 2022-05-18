Highway 51 west of Decatur to close for construction

DECATUR, Neb. -- Nebraska Highway 51 west of Decatur is scheduled to close June 1 for road construction.

The 11-mile section of the highway from Decatur to the U.S. Highway 77 intersection will be closed for milling and resurfacing, culvert extensions, bridge deck repair and replacement of three box culverts. The highway will be closed through the end of August while the box culverts are replaced, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured from U.S. 77 to Nebraska Highway 94 to U.S. Highway 75. The detour will end after the box culverts have been replaced, and traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals and a pilot car and flaggers during the remainder of the project. The project is expected to be finished in summer 2023.

