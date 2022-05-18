 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highway 51 west of Decatur to close for construction

  • 0
Stock roads construction report
Sioux City Journal file

DECATUR, Neb. -- Nebraska Highway 51 west of Decatur is scheduled to close June 1 for road construction.

The 11-mile section of the highway from Decatur to the U.S. Highway 77 intersection will be closed for milling and resurfacing, culvert extensions, bridge deck repair and replacement of three box culverts. The highway will be closed through the end of August while the box culverts are replaced, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured from U.S. 77 to Nebraska Highway 94 to U.S. Highway 75. The detour will end after the box culverts have been replaced, and traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals and a pilot car and flaggers during the remainder of the project. The project is expected to be finished in summer 2023.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: New speed camera installed in Sioux City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News