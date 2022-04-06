 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highway 57 construction near Hartington to continue until October

  • 0
Stock roads construction report
Sioux City Journal file

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Construction on Nebraska Highway 57 in Cedar County has begun.

The project calls for bridge repair, culverts, asphalt overlay, shoulder repair and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with pilot cars, flaggers and temporary traffic signals.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says work should be completed in October.

