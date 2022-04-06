Highway 57 construction near Hartington to continue until October

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Construction on Nebraska Highway 57 in Cedar County has begun.
The project calls for bridge repair, culverts, asphalt overlay, shoulder repair and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with pilot cars, flaggers and temporary traffic signals.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says work should be completed in October.
