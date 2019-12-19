You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Highway 35 near Hubbard to reopen
View Comments

Highway 35 near Hubbard to reopen

{{featured_button_text}}
Roads construction stock report
Sioux City Journal file

HUBBARD, Neb. -- Nebraska Highway 35 is expected to be reopened Friday, ending a detour that has affected Northeast Nebraska motorists.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the highway three miles southwest of Hubbard will be reopened at noon, weather permitting.

Nebraska 35 was closed in September to replace a box culvert and repair an embankment failure.

The DOT began work earlier this year on the rehabilitation of an 11-mile segment of the highway. Original plans called for the modification of the box culvert. The DOT said it was later determined the culvert needed to be replaced with a larger one, requiring closure of the highway.

Pender seeking return to normal with reopening of flood-damaged bridge
Dakota County road repairs after floods could total $1.5 million
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Highway 35 near Hubbard to close Sept. 9
Nebraska news

Highway 35 near Hubbard to close Sept. 9

The Nebraska Department of Transportation began work earlier this year on the rehabilitation of an 11-mile segment of the highway. Original plans called for the modification of a box culvert on the route, but later work showed that a closure was necessary.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News