Highway 35 near Hubbard to reopen

HUBBARD, Neb. -- Nebraska Highway 35 is expected to be reopened Friday, ending a detour that has affected Northeast Nebraska motorists.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the highway three miles southwest of Hubbard will be reopened at noon, weather permitting.
Nebraska 35 was closed in September to replace a box culvert and repair an embankment failure.
The DOT began work earlier this year on the rehabilitation of an 11-mile segment of the highway. Original plans called for the modification of the box culvert. The DOT said it was later determined the culvert needed to be replaced with a larger one, requiring closure of the highway.