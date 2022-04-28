 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highway resurfacing begins near Wayne

Street construction
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

WAYNE, Neb. -- A highway resurfacing project on Nebraska Highway 98 west of Wayne is scheduled to begin Thursday, weather permitting.

Work includes concrete patching, milling the existing surface, widening the driving lanes and asphalt resurfacing on Nebraska 98 from its junction with U.S. Highway 81 to its junction with Nebraska Highway 35.

Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers, and a 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the project should be completed in August.

