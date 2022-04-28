Highway resurfacing begins near Wayne

WAYNE, Neb. -- A highway resurfacing project on Nebraska Highway 98 west of Wayne is scheduled to begin Thursday, weather permitting.
Work includes concrete patching, milling the existing surface, widening the driving lanes and asphalt resurfacing on Nebraska 98 from its junction with U.S. Highway 81 to its junction with Nebraska Highway 35.
Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers, and a 12-foot width restriction will be in effect.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says the project should be completed in August.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.