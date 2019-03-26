JACKSON, Nebraska -- Crews plan to begin work in April to modernize U.S. Highway 20 near Jackson.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation in a Tuesday release said the Highway 20 work will include removal and replacement of highway pavement, plus some sidewalks along the highway through Jackson.
The project will start, weather permitting, on April 1 and stretch into late September. Traffic will be restricted to one lane during some periods of construction.
Jackson is located in Dakota County, 15 miles west of Sioux City. Highway 20 is the main east-west road through the town.