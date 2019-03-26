Try 3 months for $3
Roads construction

JACKSON, Nebraska -- Crews plan to begin work in April to modernize U.S. Highway 20 near Jackson.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation in a Tuesday release said the Highway 20 work will include removal and replacement of highway pavement, plus some sidewalks along the highway through Jackson.

The project will start, weather permitting, on April 1 and stretch into late September. Traffic will be restricted to one lane during some periods of construction.

Jackson is located in Dakota County, 15 miles west of Sioux City. Highway 20 is the main east-west road through the town.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County & Education Reporter

Government and education reporter.

Load comments