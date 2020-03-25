You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hogs loose after semi overturns near Bronson
View Comments

Hogs loose after semi overturns near Bronson

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

BRONSON, Iowa -- Authorities rounded up dozens of pigs after a semitrailer overturned Wednesday near Bronson.

Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident at 5:07 p.m. in the 2100 block of Old Highway 141.

The truck driver was pinned in the cab and suffered minor injuries, Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Wingert said.

The driver was hauling 160 pigs, which were rounded up and held in a temporary pen until they could be loaded onto another truck. Wingert said he did not have any information about whether any of the pigs were killed when the truck overturned.

Wingert said the driver reported that his air brakes failed. The accident remains under investigation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News