Holstein vehicle collision results in fatality

HOLSTEIN, Iowa — A car driver died Wednesday when her vehicle was struck by a semitrailer at a highway intersection on the south side of Holstein.

The crash occurred at 12:06 p.m. at the west junction of U.S. Highways 20 and 59. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu had stopped at a stop sign on U.S. 59 and pulled onto U.S. 20 in front of the westbound semi. Names of the victim and the truck driver have not been released.

Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said the car driver, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene. She had no passengers. The truck driver was not transported to a hospital for treatment of any injuries.

The State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

