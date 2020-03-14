Hornick working toward normalcy a year after flood

Recovery has taken longer than Mitchell expected.

"I was hoping we'd be recovered in a year. I think it will take two to four years," he said.

Bob and Deb Nelson have restored the oversized crawl space beneath their home. The furnace, hot water heater and other appliances, along with a golf cart and motorcycle ruined in the flood have been replaced. They consider their home back to normal, though Deb Nelson often finds herself looking for something she soon realizes was thrown away when the family cleaned up after the flood.

Jake and Loretta Prichard continue to put their home back in order. Jake Prichard said he got burned out by constantly working on the basement and has taken a break. He hopes to finish it this summer.

"We're still not normal yet. We've got a lot of work to do. It's livable," he said.

Some homeowners continue work on restoring their homes, and residents must still dodge potholes while driving through town. They could focus on those negatives, but, no matter how many hardships the flood caused, residents have seen much good come out of a bad situation.

As soon as the water began to recede, Hornick residents who didn't see one another very often before March 14 were working side by side.