Household hazardous waste collection set in Pender

PENDER, Neb. -- Local residents can drop off household hazardous waste at a free collection in Pender this weekend.
Hazardous materials can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the Pender Lanes Bowling Alley parking lot, 415 S. Fourth St.
Area residents can dispose of paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, yard chemicals, cleaning chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs, car batteries and antifreeze.
Items that will not be accepted include tires, electronics, appliances, PCBs, picric acid, science lab materials, radioactive materials or biological hazards.
The collection is open only to Nebraska residents in Dakota, Thurston, Burt, Washington, Cuming and Dodge counties.
The event is sponsored by the Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation and Development Council, the Papio-Missouri River NRD, Lower Elkhorn NRD and Pender.
Another collection will be conducted on Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Blair Recycling Center, 440 S. 3rd Ave., in Blair.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!