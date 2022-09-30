 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Household hazardous waste collections to take place in Jackson and Lyons, Nebraska

JACKSON, Neb. -- Local Nebraska residents can drop off household hazardous waste for free at upcoming collections in Jackson and Lyons.

Hazardous materials can be dropped off from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 7 in Jackson at the baseball field parking lot, 230 St. John's St., and on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. in Lyons behind the recycling center, 405 S. Second St.

Area residents can dispose of paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, yard chemicals, cleaning chemicals, fluorescent light bulbs, car batteries and antifreeze.

Items that will not be accepted include tires, electronics, appliances, PCBs, picric acid, science lab materials, radioactive materials or biological hazards.

The collection is open only to residents of Dakota, Thurston, Burt, Washington, Cuming and Dodge counties.

The event is sponsored by the Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation and Development Council, the Papio-Missouri River NRD and the communities of Jackson and Lyons.

Another collection will be conducted on Oct. 8 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in Wisner at the city dump, 419 E. Highway 275.

Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D
