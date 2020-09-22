Hubbard man dies from August crash injuries

Pies was injured Aug. 31, when he was northbound on 455th Avenue 14 miles north of Watertown, South Dakota, in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Spies met a southbound semi trailer pulling an oversized load including a four-wheel tractor with a silage blade. The blade struck the driver's side of the pickup and injured Pies and his wife, Patsy Pies, 65. Both were airlifted to Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, Dianne and Roy Nielsen, of Marvin, South Dakota, were not injured.