Hubbard man dies from August crash injuries

WATERTOWN, S.D. -- A Hubbard, Nebraska, man has died from injuries he received in an August traffic accident in South Dakota.
Leon Pies, 67, died Saturday at a Sioux Falls hospital, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
Pies was injured Aug. 31, when he was northbound on 455th Avenue 14 miles north of Watertown, South Dakota, in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Spies met a southbound semi trailer pulling an oversized load including a four-wheel tractor with a silage blade. The blade struck the driver's side of the pickup and injured Pies and his wife, Patsy Pies, 65. Both were airlifted to Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, Dianne and Roy Nielsen, of Marvin, South Dakota, were not injured.
The truck driver, Gerald Bury, 52, of Milbank, South Dakota, was not injured.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
