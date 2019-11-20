You are the owner of this article.
2 hurt in 3-vehicle accident near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Two people were injured Tuesday evening in a three-vehicle accident near Sioux Center.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Department reported that the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 75 two miles south of Sioux Center at 6:37 p.m.

In a news release, the sheriff's department said that Lyle Van De Griend, 65, of Orange City, Iowa, was southbound on U.S. 75 in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he stopped for oncoming vehicles before attempting to turn left onto 440th Street. Scott Snyder, 55, of Alton, Iowa, also was southbound in a Kia Forte and struck Van De Griend's pickup, pushing Van De Griend's vehicle into the northbound lane, where it was struck by a semi-tractor driven by Justin Van Otterloo, 22, of Rock Rapids, Iowa.

After striking Van De Griend's pickup, Van Otterloo lost control of his truck and entered the west ditch before coming to rest on BNSF Railway property.

Snyder was transported to the Sioux Center Health hospital and was later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. Van De Griend was transported to Sioux Center Health. Van Otterloo was not injured.

