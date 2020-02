HULL, Iowa -- One person was hurt early Wednesday while fleeing from a fire in a home in Hull.

The person was transported to Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley with minor injuries. All other occupants were able to exit the home safely, according to a Sioux County Sheriff's news release.

Hull firefighters responded to a fire call in the 700 block of Second Street at 2:14 a.m. The fire was contained to a room on the second floor. Damage to the home was estimated at $30,000.

