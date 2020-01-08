2 hurt in Plymouth County crash

LE MARS, Iowa -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday at a rural intersection near Le Mars.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, Eric Krieger, 46, of Rossie, Iowa, was southbound on County Road K-64 in a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a goose-neck trailer at 10:28 a.m., when he drove through a stop sign at the intersection with County Road C-38 and drove into the path of an eastbound Dodge Durango driven by Virginia Manning, 63, of Cleghorn, Iowa.

Manning's vehicle struck the passenger side of Krieger's vehicle, and both vehicles entered the ditch. Krieger's trailer flipped onto its side and partially blocked the road.

Manning and her passenger, Robert Manning, 63, of Cleghorn, were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars with non life-threatening injuries. Krieger and a passenger declined medical treatment.

Krieger was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

