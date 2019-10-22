{{featured_button_text}}
HARTLEY, Iowa -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon near Hartley.

The accident occurred at 5:22 p.m. at the intersection of Vine Avenue and 360th Street three miles south of Hartley. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Jeffrey Sauter, 51, of Jackson, Minnesota, was westbound on 360th Street, stopped at the intersection and then continued crossing Vine Avenue, where he struck a southbound Buick Park Avenue driven by Sharon Maaland, 72, of Hartley.

Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch, and a passerby extinguished a fire that had started under the Buick's hood.

Maaland was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. Her passenger, Irvin Maaland, 75, of Hartley, was transported to MercyOne Primghar Medical Center and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.

Sauter was transported to MercyOne Primghar Medical Center.

