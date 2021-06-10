 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HVAC unit causes fire scare at USD medical school
0 Comments

HVAC unit causes fire scare at USD medical school

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A faulty HVAC unit filled two floors of the University of South Dakota's Lee Medical Building with smoke Wednesday evening.

Initially responding to a call of a fire in the building, firefighters discovered that belts had burned up on an HVAC unit and caused the smoke.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:05 p.m. to the building, 215 E. Clark St., on the USD campus and told there was smoke on the second and third floors on the west side of the building. Firefighters encountered light smoke and a smell of something burning and later discovered the damaged HVAC unit.

All building occupants safely evacuated the building prior to the firefighters' arrival.

3:48 WATCH NOW: Hike up Spirit Mound, a site on the Lewis and Clark Trail
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Faithful dog races after ambulance carrying sick owner in Istanbul

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News