HVAC unit causes fire scare at USD medical school

VERMILLION, S.D. -- A faulty HVAC unit filled two floors of the University of South Dakota's Lee Medical Building with smoke Wednesday evening.
Initially responding to a call of a fire in the building, firefighters discovered that belts had burned up on an HVAC unit and caused the smoke.
Firefighters were dispatched at 5:05 p.m. to the building, 215 E. Clark St., on the USD campus and told there was smoke on the second and third floors on the west side of the building. Firefighters encountered light smoke and a smell of something burning and later discovered the damaged HVAC unit.
All building occupants safely evacuated the building prior to the firefighters' arrival.
