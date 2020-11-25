Hy-Vee recalls Short Cuts vegetable mixes

WEST DES MOINES -- Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two of its Short Cuts vegetable mix products because of possible contamination.

Recalled across the grocery store chain's eight-state region, which includes Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, are:

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix – UPC Code 0272083305352

Hy-Vee Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix – UPC Code 0272104105992

All affected products have a Best if Used By date of Dec. 3. No other Short Cuts products are affected by this recall.

Customers who bought any of these products with these dates should not eat them and should either throw them away or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Routine safety sampling at a production facility discovered the potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Short-term symptoms in healthy individuals include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.