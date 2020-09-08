Hybrid schooling in Sioux City ends, students back in large numbers in buildings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- There were no glitches as a large influx of students made the Sioux City public schools more full on Tuesday.

As a response to coronavirus spread, Sioux City School District officials decided the 2020-21 year would begin Aug. 25, with approximately half the students attending school in person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. Beyond those students, about 30 percent of pupils opted for full-time online instruction, which will continue for them.

School superintendent Paul Gausman said Tuesday's all-person instruction went well with no distinct problems.

“As we returned to full On-Site Learning today, our staff and students came together with confidence in our efforts to maintain health and safety. While the pandemic has brought about many uncertainties, the one thing that remains constant is the demonstrated commitment from school and district staff to continue nurturing the development of our students,” Gausman said in a statement to The Journal.

Through the week of school that ended Sept. 4, district officials reported there had been five reports of students with positive coronavirus cases, whereas there were seven reports of positive cases by district employees.