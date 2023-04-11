HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- The Volkert Brothers farm families of Ida County will be honored with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the award at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Cobblestone Inn in Holstein.

Owned and operated by brothers Lane and the late Larry Volkert and their families, their operation started in 1970 after the brothers' return from service in the Vietnam War. In the family for 117 years, the farm was recognized as a Century Farm in 2006.

The Volkerts raise corn, soybeans and hay in addition to feeding cattle and hogs. They practice conservation measures such as no-till and minimum till, grassed waterways and headlands and have built retaining walls in cattle yards that work as a catch basin and filter strip.

They have been longtime members of the Ida County Cattlemen, Iowa Cattlemen's Association and the Iowa Corn Growers Association, and have held various council and committee positions in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein. In addition to being members of American Legion Post 225, Lane and Larry Volkert were involved in numerous other community boards and organizations.

Lane and Lori Volkert have three daughters and seven grandchildren. Larry, who died in 2020, and Janet Volkert have two daughters and four grandchildren.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who care for the environment and their animals and have shown a commitment to their community. It's named in honor of Gary Wergin, a longtime WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.