Ida County reports first COVID-19 case

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- The last county in Northwest Iowa without a positive case of the novel coronavirus has recorded its first.

The first confirmed case in Ida County was confirmed Tuesday in an individual age 41-60. The gender of the individual was not provided.

"While this is Ida County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority," Rebecca Burns, Ida County Public Health Coordinator, said in a news release.

Burns reminded residents to stay home except for essential errands, stay home if feeling ill, cover coughs and sneezes with your upper arm or a tissue and wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Most people who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild illness and some may not need to be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Those who are sick should stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house.

