Ida Grove boat accessories maker shifts to masks in midst coronavirus outbreak

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- With a downtick in business amid a sluggish economy during the coronavirus pandemic, an Ida Grove boat accessories manufacturer has shifted some of its production to face masks designed to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Midwest Industries, which produces ShoreLand'r boat trailers and ShoreStation boat hoists and docks, said it has already produced 500 masks in an area of the plant where boat lift canopies are normally made with industrial-sized sewing machines, human resources manager Jeff Ogren said Wednesday.
More than 300 masks have been donated to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, with the rest supplied to Midwest workers, who began wearing them this week, Ogren said.
"They are doing a great job. I have one on now," Ogren said. "They picked it up quick. They are happy to be able to help out, there is a sense of pride."
The cutting tables automatically cut the fabric. The OABCIG school district donated the sewing machines. Like other K-12 districts in Iowa, OABCIG has been closed since mid-March under a state order that is scheduled to last until at least April 30.
Ogren said he isn't sure how long Midwest will make the face masks, but the makeshift factory will run into the immediate future, as some nearby clinics have need for more masks.
"We have a responsibility to help the community," he said.
Ida Grove Mayor Devlun Whitieing, who works for Midwest, promoted the face mask endeavor in an April 1 Facebook Live video.
Midwest Industries was founded in 1954 by Byron Godbersen, who first achieved commercial success with his bolster lift, an underbody wagon lift used to tilt a grain box, emptying its contents. In 1959, he developed the first ShoreStation Boat Lift, and patented the first ShoreStation Boat Trailers in 1970.
Today, Midwest is one of the largest employers in the Ida County seat of about 2,150 residents, with a sprawling factory along Highway 175.
Ogren said the business continues its operate in a "slow" period for the boating industry, which like other leisure businesses have been hurt by residents hunkering down at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ogren said.
Midwest Industries joins a number of businesses and industries that have shifted gears to make personal protective equipment such as gloves, respirators, goggles and masks that have been in short supply for front line health care workers.
