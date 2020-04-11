Ida Grove boat accessories maker shifts to masks in midst coronavirus outbreak

Ogren said he isn't sure how long Midwest will make the face masks, but the makeshift factory will run into the immediate future, as some nearby clinics have need for more masks.

"We have a responsibility to help the community," he said.

Ida Grove Mayor Devlun Whitieing, who works for Midwest, promoted the face mask endeavor in an April 1 Facebook Live video.

Midwest Industries was founded in 1954 by Byron Godbersen, who first achieved commercial success with his bolster lift, an underbody wagon lift used to tilt a grain box, emptying its contents. In 1959, he developed the first ShoreStation Boat Lift, and patented the first ShoreStation Boat Trailers in 1970.

Today, Midwest is one of the largest employers in the Ida County seat of about 2,150 residents, with a sprawling factory along Highway 175.

Ogren said the business continues its operate in a "slow" period for the boating industry, which like other leisure businesses have been hurt by residents hunkering down at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ogren said.