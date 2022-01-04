 Skip to main content
Ida Grove man dies in high-speed chase in Ida County

BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- An Ida Grove, Iowa, man died late Monday after crashing his car while fleeing from an Ida County Sheriff's deputy.

The deputy had attempted to stop David Downing's Oldsmobile Alero for a traffic violation on Jasper Avenue near Ida Grove at about 11:23 p.m., when Downing sped away, Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said.

The chase, which lasted for about 10 minutes, proceeded west to the Crawford Creek Recreation Area south of Battle Creek. Downing entered the recreation area, failed to negotiate a curve and his car struck a tree and rolled several times. Downing, 47, died at the scene from his injuries, according to an Iowa State Patrol accident report. He was wearing a seat belt.

His body was transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny for an autopsy. Harriman said there was no preliminary indication of drug or alcohol use.

The crash remains under investigation.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
