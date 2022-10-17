Ida Grove man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- An Ida Grove man was flown to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries received in a two-vehicle collision Saturday.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Alan Kennedy, 35, was hurt at 12:07 p.m., when he was driving south in a Kia Seltos on U.S. Highway 59 near the intersection with Susan Lawrence Drive. Kennedy crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a northbound Ford pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer, striking the driver's side of the pickup and front corner of the trailer.
Kennedy's vehicle came to rest in the south ditch at the entrance to Cobb Memorial Park. Kennedy, who was wearing his seat belt, was flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.
The driver of the pickup, Kenneth Hurley, 71, of Odebolt, Iowa, was not injured.