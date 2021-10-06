 Skip to main content
Ida Grove woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- An Ida Grove woman has won a $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize.

Lottery winner Jessica Burk

Jessica Burk recently won a $50,000 prize playing the Iowa Lottery.

Jessica Burk won the 60th top prize in the lottery’s "$50,000 Super Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Ida Liquor, 500 W. Iowa Highway 175, in Ida Grove. She claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Storm Lake.

The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 78 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.53.

