Ida Grove woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- An Ida Grove woman has won a $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize.
Jessica Burk won the 60th top prize in the lottery’s "$50,000 Super Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Ida Liquor, 500 W. Iowa Highway 175, in Ida Grove. She claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Storm Lake.
The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 78 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.53.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
