Ida, Sac last 2 Northwest Iowa counties without COVID-19 case

Ida County, with a population of about 6,900, borders to the west the much more populous Woodbury County, which stood at 158 confirmed cases and one death, as of Thursday.

On Thursday, Hedden joined several others in Ida Grove as saying that residents of the largely rural area have taken seriously their responsibility of practicing social distancing to stop community spread.

Downtown merchant Jerry Koenigs pointed out it's also important to consider that some Ida County residents may have been sick and even had the virus, but didn't know it because they didn't seek a test or didn't qualify for one under public strict guidelines.

Koenigs has a shelf right inside the door of Selections Hometown Variety store stocked with many of the hard-to-find items during the pandemic, with facial tissues, paper towels and pain relievers, although he hasn't been able to land toilet paper in the store for at least five weeks.

Koenigs had one huge draw this week, as, after many days without, he was selling KN95 protective face masks, which were immediately depleted. He got a shipment of 200 such masks on Wednesday, and by Thursday morning was down to 23 left.

"I've got 500 coming on Friday," Koenigs said.