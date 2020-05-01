Ideal conditions push planting ahead of pace across Siouxland

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- At this time a year ago, Dean Meyer could only dream of getting in the field.
Constant rains and cool temperatures kept his tractors idled, delaying planting into June. Even then, he was sowing some of his crop in muddy conditions not conducive to producing high yields.
It couldn't be more different this year.
"We were able to plant every square inch of every field," said Meyer, speaking on his phone from a tractor while planting soybeans near Rock Rapids.
He was finished planting his 800 acres of corn and expected to have his 500 acres of soybeans in the ground next week.
Thanks to nearly perfect weather and soil conditions, spring planting is well ahead of schedule across the region.
Monday's USDA Crop Progress Report showed that through April 26, farmers in Iowa's Northwest and West Central regions had planted 44-56 percent of their corn and 10-16 percent of their soybeans.
Statewide, 39 percent of Iowa's corn crop was in the ground, compared with a five-year average of 20 percent. Last year it was at 16 percent at this time. Nine percent of the state's soybeans were planted, above the five-year average of 2 percent.
In Nebraska, 20 percent of the corn was in, ahead of the five-year average of 16 percent, and soybeans were at 8 percent planted, compared with the five-year average of 2 percent.
Eight percent of South Dakota's corn crop was planted, compared to the five-year average of 6 percent, and 1 percent of soybeans were in the ground.
In Northwest Iowa, corn planting is typically finished by May 5, soybeans by May 10.
"There's a lot of people who are done planting already on the corn side. We're going to be over 90 percent by this weekend," Joel DeJong, an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist in Le Mars, said early this week. "Most people say these are the best conditions we've had in four to five years for planting."
Last year, heavy rains throughout April and May swamped fields, keeping many farmers out of the fields until well past the usual planting times. Some ground never did get planted.
Chuck White, who farms 800 acres split between corn and beans with his brother Kevin near Spencer, was still planting in June last year.
"We're way ahead of the last two years, maybe the last three, four, five years. We're off to a tremendous start to growing a big crop," White said.
White said he had one field left to plant in corn. He planned to start planting beans next week.
White's progress is typical of farmers in that area of Siouxland, said Paul Kassel, an ISU Extension field agronomist in Spencer.
Kassel said early this week that roughly 75 percent of corn and 25 percent of soybeans had been planted in the area, all thanks to warm, dry conditions that have prevailed for much of the past couple weeks.
"It's just been really good conditions the last week and a half for field work," Kassel said. "We have plenty of soil moisture reserves."
DeJong said subsoil in the area has a full moisture profile. After a dry March and April, the top 6 inches of ground are becoming dry, so a little rain now would be welcome.
The ideal planting conditions have offered some cheer to farmers facing grim market news. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down restaurants and schools across the country, demand and use for some food products has dropped. An oil war between Russia and Middle East producers has driven down gasoline prices and hurt the ethanol industry. As a result, corn and soybean prices have not seen the usual bump that comes in the spring.
"We're not seeing that light at the end of the tunnel yet that gives us hope to see an uptick in prices for corn and beans," DeJong said. "I think we're off to a great start producing a crop. Now it's just can we get help from the markets."
COVID-19 outbreaks among workers in meatpacking plants have caused plant shutdowns in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and other states. Those that remain open are operating at less than 100 percent, leaving some feeders with nowhere to send their fattened hogs and cattle.
"We have fat cattle in lots that we can't move," said Meyer, who operates a 1,200-head cattle feedlot and three 1,200-head hog finishing barns.
Meyer said he can hold on to his cattle for a while, but is concerned about hogs that soon will be ready. This spring's brisk planting season has helped offset some of those worries and provide some optimism.
"At least we can get out in the sun and get seed in the ground and hope to get a good crop," Meyer said.
1887 Corn Palace
The Huskers, 1891
Sioux City Corn Palace 1891
1889 Corn Palace
Electrical Supply Co. Exhibit
Electrical Supply Co. Exhibit
Corn Palace 1891
Goddess of Light 1890
Corn Palace 1890
Electric Fountain
Corn Palace display
1890 exhibit
Corn palace display 1890
1890 Corn Palace
Corn Cutter 1890
Sioux City Corn Palace 1891
Corn palace visitors
Corn palace 1891
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!