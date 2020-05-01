Ideal conditions push planting ahead of pace across Siouxland

Kassel said early this week that roughly 75 percent of corn and 25 percent of soybeans had been planted in the area, all thanks to warm, dry conditions that have prevailed for much of the past couple weeks.

"It's just been really good conditions the last week and a half for field work," Kassel said. "We have plenty of soil moisture reserves."

DeJong said subsoil in the area has a full moisture profile. After a dry March and April, the top 6 inches of ground are becoming dry, so a little rain now would be welcome.

The ideal planting conditions have offered some cheer to farmers facing grim market news. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down restaurants and schools across the country, demand and use for some food products has dropped. An oil war between Russia and Middle East producers has driven down gasoline prices and hurt the ethanol industry. As a result, corn and soybean prices have not seen the usual bump that comes in the spring.

"We're not seeing that light at the end of the tunnel yet that gives us hope to see an uptick in prices for corn and beans," DeJong said. "I think we're off to a great start producing a crop. Now it's just can we get help from the markets."