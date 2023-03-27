ONAWA, Iowa -- A pair of Iowa Highway 175 bridge construction projects will disrupt traffic east and west of Onawa in coming weeks.

On Monday, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction as workers begin replacing a bridge over the McCandless Cleghorn Ditch just west of Onawa. Traffic will be maintained during construction with traffic signals. Construction is expected to be finished Oct. 1, weather permitting.

A bridge deck replacement project also begins Monday on a bridge three miles east of Onawa. Traffic will be reduced to one lane over the bridge, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. Work is expected to be done by July 7.