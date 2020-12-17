 Skip to main content
If wishing for a snowy Christmas in the Sioux City area, prepare for disappointment
Shoveling snow

A person shovels snow on a sidewalk along Grandview Boulevard in Sioux City on Nov. 10, which was the second snowfall of late 2020. The forecast says there is almost no chance of snow on the ground for Christmas Day.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY --Siouxlanders who are dreaming of a White Christmas might want to keep listening to such songs by Bing Crosby or Kelly Clarkson and avoid looking outside.

One week out from Christmas Day, the long-range forecast has an almost zero chance of snow to come. Speaking from the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, meteorologist Matthew Dux on Thursday said the weather pattern of drier and warmer conditions than normal over last few weeks is holding strong.

"This year is certainly looking like the odds favor not having a white Christmas," Dux said.

Jeni Baker-Jepsen, of Lawton, Iowa, hopes the forecast somehow shifts.

"I love the snow season, I love to watch the flakes fall from above, especially if I can sit and watch with nowhere to be but home," Baker-Jepsen said.

"I do honestly hope we get piles of it after the 23rd, when my mom will be here for a couple weeks."

Dux said the weather service defines a white Christmas as having one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. Dux said for the Sioux City and Sioux Falls regions, white Christmases happen about 40 to 50 percent of the time.

Sioux City got two measurable snowfalls, one first on Oct. 25 with a record of three inches, then another three inches on Nov. 10, with none since. There hasn't been snow on the ground in December in Sioux City and regionally.

The forecast through Dec. 25 has some seasonal temperature days, plus warm days of 47 degrees expected Sunday, with 51 on Monday and 44 on Tuesday. The average daily high temperature for the third week of December in Sioux City is 31 or 30 degrees.

The chance of precipitation through Wednesday is zero. Dux understands that forecast isn't pleasing to people who envision a tapestry of white on lawns.

"It makes things feel more festive, more like winter... (The forecast) may take the fun out of the holiday for folks," he said.

PHOTOS: 50 photos of Sioux City snow

 

