If wishing for a snowy Christmas in the Sioux City area, prepare for disappointment

SIOUX CITY --Siouxlanders who are dreaming of a White Christmas might want to keep listening to such songs by Bing Crosby or Kelly Clarkson and avoid looking outside.

One week out from Christmas Day, the long-range forecast has an almost zero chance of snow to come. Speaking from the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, meteorologist Matthew Dux on Thursday said the weather pattern of drier and warmer conditions than normal over last few weeks is holding strong.

"This year is certainly looking like the odds favor not having a white Christmas," Dux said.

Jeni Baker-Jepsen, of Lawton, Iowa, hopes the forecast somehow shifts.

"I love the snow season, I love to watch the flakes fall from above, especially if I can sit and watch with nowhere to be but home," Baker-Jepsen said.

"I do honestly hope we get piles of it after the 23rd, when my mom will be here for a couple weeks."

