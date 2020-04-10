In COVID-19 era, Nebraska readers still enjoy books from South Sioux City library

"We have followed the lead of other Nebraska libraries, and have taken lessons of libraries in other states. We are aware that the curbside pickup program is not something we can guarantee forever, but it’s helpful for families and individuals who are preparing in the ways that they need during this time," Douglas said.

Pickups are offered from 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Douglas said she's glad to offer the pickup service, in which the people come into contact only for a few seconds in handing off the books. Douglas said South Sioux City Library patrons should also know lots of online reading elements are present on the library's website.

"We have increased access to our online resources through temporary access cards they can apply for online and get approved of within 24 hours," Douglas said.

Black is an avid reader who typically finishes two books per week, and said she's plowing through even more during the time of people quarantining in their homes to stop virus community spread. She is a retired medical professional who buys into the necessity of social distancing.

"I follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines. I'm not overly concerned, and I have confidence in the guidelines," Black said.