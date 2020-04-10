In COVID-19 era, Nebraska readers still enjoy books from South Sioux City library

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Barb Black pulled her car into the parking lot of the South Sioux City Library just before 2 p.m. Thursday, and grabbed her library card and driver's license.
A few minutes later, Black walked up to the west door of the library, which has been closed for a few weeks due to coronavirus pandemic precautions. A library employee met her, opened the door and handed her three books. Within seconds, Black took home such fare as "The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border" and "After You."
Black was among seven people in the first 20 minutes Thursday who used the pickup service for getting previously ordered books, which is available over two hours on three afternoons per week at the South Sioux City library.
"Since I was a little girl, I've come to the library...I rarely buy a book. I love supporting the community library," Black said.
"They are a very helpful staff, whatever I want, they will get."
The library building has been closed to patron usage since mid-March, when lots of public and governmental buildings in South Sioux City and other parts of Siouxland also began restricted access. South Sioux Library Director Cicely Douglas said some people still like to have books in their hands to read, along with movies and music to check out.
"We have followed the lead of other Nebraska libraries, and have taken lessons of libraries in other states. We are aware that the curbside pickup program is not something we can guarantee forever, but it’s helpful for families and individuals who are preparing in the ways that they need during this time," Douglas said.
Pickups are offered from 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Douglas said she's glad to offer the pickup service, in which the people come into contact only for a few seconds in handing off the books. Douglas said South Sioux City Library patrons should also know lots of online reading elements are present on the library's website.
"We have increased access to our online resources through temporary access cards they can apply for online and get approved of within 24 hours," Douglas said.
Black is an avid reader who typically finishes two books per week, and said she's plowing through even more during the time of people quarantining in their homes to stop virus community spread. She is a retired medical professional who buys into the necessity of social distancing.
"I follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines. I'm not overly concerned, and I have confidence in the guidelines," Black said.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
Of the first four South Sioux City residents who picked up books Thursday, they all were using the new service for the first time. One was an older relative bringing a child to receive a slew of thin volumes, and also among those early patrons was Wrenn Lesher, who got five books.
Lesher, who likes mysteries and legal themed books, didn't specify any certain titles he wanted, but rather told Circulation Director Tammi Husk to make selections.
"(Husk) knows what I like, she picked some out," Lesher said. "I'm here every week."
