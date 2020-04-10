You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
In COVID-19 era, Nebraska readers still enjoy books from South Sioux City library
View Comments
featured
A library serving readers

In COVID-19 era, Nebraska readers still enjoy books from South Sioux City library

COVID-19 drive-up book pickup at South Sioux City Library

Jane Miller, right, and Justin Miller Jr. pick up books from Odessa Cooley, left, at the South Sioux City Public Library Thursday. The library, which is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offers pickup of pre-ordered books three days a week. 

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Barb Black pulled her car into the parking lot of the South Sioux City Library just before 2 p.m. Thursday, and grabbed her library card and driver's license.

A few minutes later, Black walked up to the west door of the library, which has been closed for a few weeks due to coronavirus pandemic precautions. A library employee met her, opened the door and handed her three books. Within seconds, Black took home such fare as "The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border" and "After You."

Black was among seven people in the first 20 minutes Thursday who used the pickup service for getting previously ordered books, which is available over two hours on three afternoons per week at the South Sioux City library.

"Since I was a little girl, I've come to the library...I rarely buy a book. I love supporting the community library," Black said.

"They are a very helpful staff, whatever I want, they will get."

The library building has been closed to patron usage since mid-March, when lots of public and governmental buildings in South Sioux City and other parts of Siouxland also began restricted access. South Sioux Library Director Cicely Douglas said some people still like to have books in their hands to read, along with movies and music to check out.

COVID-19 drive-up book pickup at South Sioux City Library

Wrenn Lesher uses the drive-up service at the South Sioux City Public Library Thursday, to return books and check out five more from Circulation Director Tammi Husk. The library, which is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offers pickup of pre-ordered books three days a week. 

"We have followed the lead of other Nebraska libraries, and have taken lessons of libraries in other states. We are aware that the curbside pickup program is not something we can guarantee forever, but it’s helpful for families and individuals who are preparing in the ways that they need during this time," Douglas said.

Pickups are offered from 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Douglas said she's glad to offer the pickup service, in which the people come into contact only for a few seconds in handing off the books. Douglas said South Sioux City Library patrons should also know lots of online reading elements are present on the library's website.

"We have increased access to our online resources through temporary access cards they can apply for online and get approved of within 24 hours," Douglas said.

Black is an avid reader who typically finishes two books per week, and said she's plowing through even more during the time of people quarantining in their homes to stop virus community spread. She is a retired medical professional who buys into the necessity of social distancing.

"I follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines. I'm not overly concerned, and I have confidence in the guidelines," Black said.

COVID-19 drive-up book pickup at South Sioux City Library #3

Barb Black picks up books from Circulation Director Tammi Husk at the South Sioux City Public Library Thursday. 

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

Of the first four South Sioux City residents who picked up books Thursday, they all were using the new service for the first time. One was an older relative bringing a child to receive a slew of thin volumes, and also among those early patrons was Wrenn Lesher, who got five books.

PHOTOS: South Sioux City teachers hold parade to lift spirits in wake of COVID-19 school closure

+7 
+7 
COVID-19 Teacher parade
+7 
+7 
COVID-19 Teacher parade
+7 
+7 
COVID-19 Teacher parade
+7 
+7 
COVID-19 Teacher parade
+7 
+7 
COVID-19 Teacher parade

Lesher, who likes mysteries and legal themed books, didn't specify any certain titles he wanted, but rather told Circulation Director Tammi Husk to make selections.

"(Husk) knows what I like, she picked some out," Lesher said. "I'm here every week."

New South Sioux City Library director reflects on changing role of facility
Teen's project has kids finding books all over Sheldon
Le Mars residents hit the road to socialize during coronavirus pandemic
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News