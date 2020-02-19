You are the owner of this article.
Industrial wastewater discharges into Storm Lake
Industrial wastewater discharges into Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An equipment failure at Tyson Fresh Meats caused a discharge of untreated wastewater early Wednesday, and some of the water is suspected of entering Storm Lake.

Officials at the Storm Lake plant notified the Iowa Department of Natural Resources of the discharge at about 2 a.m. and estimated that 10,000 gallons were lost before they could stop the discharge.

The storm sewers empty into a detention pond near East Lake Shore Drive and Flindt Drive, and, according to the DNR, the city of Storm Lake began pumping from the pond at about 3 a.m. to prevent the wastewater from entering the lake. City staff said an unknown amount of wastewater likely reached the lake, and they collected water samples from the lake to test for wastewater.

The DNR will consider appropriate enforcement action, the agency said in a news release.

