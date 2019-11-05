DENISON, Iowa -- Two people were injured late Monday when a semi-trailer collided with pickup truck and caught fire.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 59 about 10 miles south of Dension at 11:55 p.m., when a northbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Jonathan Castaneda Mendoza, 37, of Denison, crossed the center line for unknown reasons and collided nearly head on with a southbound Freightliner semi driven by Juan Ortiz, 63, of Chaska, Minnesota.
The semi entered the ditch, rolled onto the driver's side and caught fire. The pickup came to rest in the northbound lane.
Ortiz was flown by medical helicopter to University Medical Center. Castaneda Mendoza was transported by ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital.