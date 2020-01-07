You are the owner of this article.
2 injured in vehicle collision near Mapleton
ambulance stock

MAPLETON, Iowa -- Two people were transported to a Sioux City hospital after two vehicles collided head-on near Mapleton on Monday.

The crash occurred at 5:56 p.m. on Iowa Highway 141, west of Plum Avenue.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, an eastbound Chevrolet Impala driven by Lawrence Nelson, 93, of Mapleton, crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Jeep Cherokee driven by Tari Miller, 26, of Mapleton.

Nelson was flown by helicopter to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. Miller was taken to MercyOne via ambulance. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

The collision remains under investigation.

