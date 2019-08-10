Inside first look at about-to-open Bryant School in Sioux City

Brian Fahrendholz, director of operations and maintenance at Sioux City Community Schools, talks about the lunch room during an Aug. 1 tour of the new Bryant Elementary School. The northside school will open for classes on Aug. 22.
Brian Fahrendholz, director of operations and maintenance at Sioux City Community Schools, talks about the sliding sound absorbing wall that separates the gymnasium area during a tour of the Bryant Elementary School in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Brian Fahrendholz, director of operations and maintenance at Sioux City Community Schools, talks about the teeter-totter at Bryant Elementary School during a tour in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Brian Fahrendholz, director of operations and maintenance at Sioux City Community Schools, talks about the lunch room during an Aug. 1 tour of the new Bryant Elementary School. The northside school will open for classes on Aug. 22.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Brian Fahrendholz, director of operations and maintenance at Sioux City Community Schools, talks about the teeter-totter at Bryant Elementary School during a tour in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
SIOUX CITY -- Less than two weeks remains until the Aug. 23 opening of a new Bryant Elementary School, which replaces a prior school with the same name that dated to the late 1800s.
Students will soon walk into a $24 million building with 106,950 square feet, built to hold up to 625 pupils. The school was first the subject of substantive planning discussions in 2011, and eight years later, it is set to open.
Brian Fahrendholz, the Sioux City school district's director of operations and maintenance, gave the Journal an inside look as August arrived, and his comments were frequently effusive.
"It is really cool, but it is also pretty basic, in its functionality," Fahrendholz said.
Mary Kay Kollars, who has been Bryant principal for 12 years, said she expects students will quickly enjoy attending the school.
"There is a lot of 'oh wow!' For me, it is the media center and the kids will be so excited about the gym, because the gym was so small in the old school," Kollars said.
The building has three levels, although from some outside vantages, only two can be seen, with the lower level below ground. Preschool, kindergarten and first grade are on the lower floor, second grade is on the main floor with commons and many specialty areas and the upper floor holds third through fifth grades.
A leaf theme is present on lots of lofted hangings near ceilings, often in green. That's quickly seen as people enter the expansive commons from the main west doors.
"The high ceilings are simply to open up the area," Fahrendholz said. "They help with sound-deadening."
As a feeder to North High School, Bryant also has a lot of the blue colors integrated into the design, including the bricking.
"The architect did a lot of creativity with tile work and paint jobs throughout the building," Fahrendholz said.
The main-floor commons is adjoined by a gymnasium, a computer lab and media center.
The gymnasium has a full-size basketball court and two side courts, plus a full stage and band room on its west side, with retractable wall that is sound-deadening so students can do both at the same time.
"If you are out there doing P.E., it is nothing more than a rumble, at best," Fahrendholz said.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Also right inside the west entrance, which has a modern security system, is the office with administrative wing. That's where the Bryant School sign in sandstone, cut and kept from the 1890 building, is located.
There was considerable neighborhood controversy on where the Bryant School should be built. After a new 10-acre spot could not be found, school officials settled on a three-level option at the same spot where the old school was located.
The former Bryant was located at 821 30th St. before it was demolished in summer 2016. While the Bryant was being built, the school's students attended classes in the former Crescent Park Elementary building.
"They are all excited about the building. They are so thrilled to have a school back open in the area," Kollars said.
Kollars is glad educator suggestions were taken into account when planning the building's layout.
"I feel very comfortable with the design of the building," she said.
The U.S. Department of Education has designated the Sioux City School District a Future Ready District, for providing modern infrastructure, imagining classrooms of the future and ensuring teachers are ready to utilize technology. Fahrendholz pointed out several pieces in Bryant classrooms that fit within the Future Ready umbrella.
This year, about 390 will attend in grades K-5, with another 60 to be in preschool.
The Gordon Twin opened in 1954 and closed in 1985. The merry-go-round at the theater was from the old Riverview Amusement Park in Riverside Park. There were two screens on opposite ends of the theater grounds, with the projection building in the center.
Dick Sivill and Ronnie Rapp distribute church bulletins and direct worshippers to suitable parking places at the early morning church service at the 7-T-7 Drive-in theater in South Sioux City, Neb., in this Aug. 1956 photo. Church services were held at 8:30 a.m. every Sunday during the summer months at the Gordon Twin Drive-in theater in Sioux City and at 7-T-7 Drive-in theater in South Sioux City.
The main drop-off area for driving parents is on the north side. There are separate playground areas, with differing pieces that are geared to be appropriate for different ages.
The main art room has two kilns and a special two-way case that allows people in the hall to see projects on display. In other new-style flourishes, there are a collection of modern desk chairs that can slightly rock forward and back, for use by the younger children.
"It is for fidgety kids, it was designed that way," Fahrendholz said.
Samaritan Hospital
Hospital at 28th and Jennings streets
St. Joseph Hospital
St. Joseph's
St. John's Hospital
St. Vincent Hospital
Methodist hospital
Lutheran hospital
St. Joseph demolition, 1968
Health Mercy Air Care
Crane moves MRI
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's
Mercy Medical Center - Sioux City
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy