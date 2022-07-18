Iowa 141 at Sloan to close for railroad crossing repairs

SLOAN, Iowa -- Iowa Highway 141 in Sloan is scheduled to be closed next week while a railroad crossing is replaced.
The highway will be closed on July 25, weather permitting, according to an Iowa Department of Transportation news release. The expected completion date is July 30.
During construction, traffic will be detoured on Interstate 29 and Woodbury County roads K-25 and K-45.
