 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa 141 at Sloan to close for railroad crossing repairs

  • 0
Stock roads construction report
Sioux City Journal file

SLOAN, Iowa -- Iowa Highway 141 in Sloan is scheduled to be closed next week while a railroad crossing is replaced.

The highway will be closed on July 25, weather permitting, according to an Iowa Department of Transportation news release. The expected completion date is July 30.

During construction, traffic will be detoured on Interstate 29 and Woodbury County roads K-25 and K-45.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Farming insects in your kitchen could be the future of food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News