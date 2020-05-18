Iowa 141 between Mapleton, Ute to close for bridge replacement

-
MAPLETON, Iowa -- Iowa Highway 141 between Mapleton and Ute will be closed soon for a bridge replacement project.
The Iowa Department of Transportation plans work to start on June 1. The $5.5 million project includes replacement of a bridge over Skunk Creek and grading of the roadway to address snow-drifting issues.
Traffic will be detoured onto Monona County roads L-32 and E-34.
Work is expected to be finished in late fall.
