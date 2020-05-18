You are the owner of this article.
Iowa 141 between Mapleton, Ute to close for bridge replacement
Iowa 141 between Mapleton, Ute to close for bridge replacement

Roads construction stock report
Sioux City Journal file

MAPLETON, Iowa -- Iowa Highway 141 between Mapleton and Ute will be closed soon for a bridge replacement project.

The Iowa Department of Transportation plans work to start on June 1. The $5.5 million project includes replacement of a bridge over Skunk Creek and grading of the roadway to address snow-drifting issues.

Traffic will be detoured onto Monona County roads L-32 and E-34.

Work is expected to be finished in late fall.

