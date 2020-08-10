You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa 31 between Correctionville, Washta to close for resurfacing
View Comments

Iowa 31 between Correctionville, Washta to close for resurfacing

{{featured_button_text}}
Stock roads construction

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Iowa Highway 31 in Woodbury County between Correctionville and Washta will be closed for resurfacing.

The Iowa Department of Transportation will close the highway on Aug. 17 for the project, which is expected to be finished in November.

Traffic will be rerouted on a detour using U.S. Highway 20, Woodbury/Cherokee County Road L-36 and Cherokee County Road C-66.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News