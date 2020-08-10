Iowa 31 between Correctionville, Washta to close for resurfacing

Return to homepage ×
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Iowa Highway 31 in Woodbury County between Correctionville and Washta will be closed for resurfacing.
The Iowa Department of Transportation will close the highway on Aug. 17 for the project, which is expected to be finished in November.
Traffic will be rerouted on a detour using U.S. Highway 20, Woodbury/Cherokee County Road L-36 and Cherokee County Road C-66.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
