Iowa DNR biologists say Storm Lake carp die-off likely won't have a lasting impact

Storm Lake carp kill

A dead carp floats in the water near the northwest shore of Storm Lake at Frank Starr Park Tuesday. A virus is killing thousands of common carp, which are washing up on shore. The fish kill was first noticed in late July.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

STORM LAKE, Iowa — State biologists aren't worried that a virus killing thousands of juvenile-age carp in Storm Lake will have a lasting impact on the species' population in the lake.

Thousands of common carp infected with the koi herpes virus have died and continue to wash up, lining beaches and shorelines with rotting carcasses and attracting birds dining on an easy catch of the day.

The dead fish all have been age 2, considered to be juveniles, leaving thousands of breeding-age carp in the lake to replenish their numbers.

"They're pretty prolific, so I think they'll bounce back pretty well," said Ben Wallace, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist.

The dead carp began appearing about two weeks ago, but the fish likely have been infected for decades.

"It's likely there have been asymptomatic carriers of it for generations in this lake," Wallace said.

Storm Lake carp kill

Dead carp line the northwest shore of Storm Lake near Frank Starr Park Tuesday. A state biologist said a virus specific to common carp is causing thousands of the fish to die, but does not affect the 20 other species of fish in the lake.

If the fish always have had the virus, why haven't large fish kills like this occurred before?

Wallace said some type of stress event, such as low oxygen levels in the water or high population density, likely caused the virus to manifest and become deadly. It's unknown what caused this outbreak, but spawning occurred about a month and a half ago, a time when the fish would have been more active and had close contact with one another to spread the virus.

It's the first documented case of koi herpes in Iowa, Wallace said.

"There's not much you can do," he said. "Fortunately, it's a species we don't really want there anyway."

The virus is specific to carp, and does not effect the other 20 fish species in the lake. It's also not transmittable to humans.

The outbreak is not indicative of water quality issues such as high nitrate levels or pollution in the lake, Wallace said. The virus has probably been with the carp since they were imported to the United States in the late 1800s, and there are no options to treat a lake full of fish.

"There's nothing you can do," Wallace said. "It's just going to run its course.

"It's kind of one of nature's checks and balances."

