Iowa driver's license service centers now appointment only

AMES, Iowa -- No more standing in line to get a driver's license in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that walk-in customers no longer will be accepted at the state's driver's license service centers. Customers now must make an appointment, as they have been doing since March 16, when the IDOT initiated the appointment-only model in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The switch to appointment-only service was in the works prior to the pandemic, said Melissa Gillett, IDOT Motor Vehicle Division director.

"We've received an overwhelmingly positive response from our customers who are able to get in and out in a matter of minutes. In addition, our employees have reported positive changes in their work environment, such as more pleasant customer interactions and reduced stress," Gillett said in a news release.

Gillett said Iowans will need to plan ahead for trips to a service center. Because of a backlog created by the pandemic, appointment times are filling up quickly and the length of time until the next available appointment is averaging about three to four weeks. Gillett said new appointment times and, in some cases, extended service hours are being added to help with the demand.