IOWA MOURNS: Dandurand was beloved teacher in Woodbury County

MOVILLE, Iowa -- She came to the Woodbury Central School District as a relatively green teacher and coach, but after three decades, Cherie Dandurand had become a rock on the staff and was beloved by pupils and coworkers.

She was Miss Heilers on arriving at the school, who was relocating for a teaching job after growing up and being educated in eastern Iowa. A daughter who was one of five children of Edward and Judy Heilers, as a senior at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids in 1986, she was named All-Around Female Athlete of the Year and also a member of the National Honor Society.

After playing both volleyball and basketball and receiving a bachelor's degree from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, her time at Woodbury Central began in 1991. One of her initial teacher friends was Carla Hubert, the W-C Middle School English teacher who said he greatly enjoyed Dandurand as a colleague.

Hubert set up Dandurand on a blind date with the man who would become her husband, so the impact on their personal lives was great. Cherie married Robert Dandurand on June 27, 1998, in Moville, and they lived in Salix, Iowa, a town in which their two sons, Richard and Eddie Dandurand, still live.