IOWA MOURNS: Dandurand was beloved teacher in Woodbury County

MOVILLE, Iowa -- She came to the Woodbury Central School District as a relatively green teacher and coach, but after three decades, Cherie Dandurand had become a rock on the staff and was beloved by pupils and coworkers.
She was Miss Heilers on arriving at the school, who was relocating for a teaching job after growing up and being educated in eastern Iowa. A daughter who was one of five children of Edward and Judy Heilers, as a senior at Prairie High School in Cedar Rapids in 1986, she was named All-Around Female Athlete of the Year and also a member of the National Honor Society.
After playing both volleyball and basketball and receiving a bachelor's degree from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, her time at Woodbury Central began in 1991. One of her initial teacher friends was Carla Hubert, the W-C Middle School English teacher who said he greatly enjoyed Dandurand as a colleague.
Hubert set up Dandurand on a blind date with the man who would become her husband, so the impact on their personal lives was great. Cherie married Robert Dandurand on June 27, 1998, in Moville, and they lived in Salix, Iowa, a town in which their two sons, Richard and Eddie Dandurand, still live.
"She was one of my best friends for 30 years...I will miss her patience, advice and wicked sense of humor. She was a once-in-a-lifetime friend and colleague," Hubert said.
She was a head coach and assistant coach for WC volleyball and basketball for many years. Cherie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she taught CCD for 15 years.
Hubert said they had a good working relationship that extended to coaching volleyball together. As a teacher, Dandurand "enjoyed current events and politics. She connected with students and athletes. Egypt and the Middle Ages were her two favorite units (to teach)," Hubert said.
Dandurand died in early January, and is believed to be the first teacher from Northwest Iowa to die from COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began in Siouxland last March.
"The middle school staff lost more than a fellow teacher, they lost a family member. As the superintendent, I worked with Cherie closely on so many aspects of school. She was someone who we cannot replace. Few words can describe the impact she had on our district. Our thoughts and support go out to (husband) Robert and the rest of the family," Woodbury Central Superintendent Doug Glackin said.
Woodbury Central School Board member Donny Reblitz said his son enjoyed her as a teacher for three years, and added Dandurand "was a pillar of strength for the Woodbury Central family and community... Her passion and dedication to her students and teaching will be sorely missed."
Another Woodbury Central teacher, Scott Herbold, cited the strong attachment Dandurand exhibited for WC pupils.
"Cherie had a great passion for social studies and the kids. She reached out to kids who needed someone to tell them they were special. She was involved in every aspect of the school, and one of the first to volunteer for committees, leadership teams and just to help kids," Herbold said.
Iowa Mourns is a series of remembrances about Iowans who lost their lives to COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic. If you've lost a loved one to COVID-19 in Iowa, let us know by filling out this form or emailing Iowa Columnist Courtney Crowder at ccrowder@dmreg.com.