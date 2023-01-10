Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation to buy 1,776-acre Little Sioux Scout Ranch property

LITTLE SIOUX, Iowa — The new owners of the Little Sioux Scout Ranch have agreed to eventually open the scenic property to public outdoor recreation and honor the Boy Scouts' longtime history camping there.

The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation on Monday announced it has signed an agreement to buy the 1,776-acre property from the Mid-American Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which operated the area as a Scout camp for more than 50 years.

The Heritage Foundation raised nearly $2 million by Dec. 31, when it had to exercise an option to buy the property.

Little Sioux Scout Ranch An aerial view shows the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in Monona County, Iowa. The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation has exercised an option to buy …

"The support for this project has been amazing," Heritage Foundation president Joe McGovern said in a news release. "Donors have told us they want to see this place protected -- staying in one piece and not being developed -- but they're also excited to see it opened to the public eventually."

Lead donations were $500,000 each from Polina and Bob Schlott, of Crescent, Iowa, and the Iowa West Foundation of Council Bluffs, $300,000 from the Gilchrist Foundation of Sioux City and $250,000 from the MidAmerican Energy Foundation, plus hundreds of other private donations.

The sale likely will close later this month.

As part of the sale, the Heritage Foundation agreed to open the property to the public, maintain a memorial to four Scouts killed there in a June 11, 2008, tornado and share and honor the Scouts' history at the camp.

Little Sioux Scout Camp entrance The entrance to the Little Sioux Scout Ranch is shown in 2010. The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation has exercised an option to buy the 1,776-a…

Located in southern Monona County on the west slope of the Loess Hills near Blencoe and Little Sioux, the property consists of woodlands and prairie and includes a 20-acre lake and 25 miles of hiking trails. It's also home to several state-listed endangered and threatened plants and animals. The Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit conservation group, envisions public uses such as hiking, camping, bird watching, fishing and hunting.

The group will work to allow Scouts to continue to use the property in the near future while public access and management plans are developed.

Declining numbers led the Boy Scout council to decide it wasn't getting enough use to justify its continued use as a camp. In 2021, the Boy Scouts approached the Heritage Foundation to see if it was interested in buying it. The Heritage Foundation purchased an option to buy the $7 million property and set a goal to raise $2 million by the end of 2022.

The Heritage Foundation will continue fundraising efforts for remaining purchase and management costs. Anyone interested in the project may contact the foundation's director of philanthropy, Abby Hade Terpstra at aterpstra@inhf.org or (515) 809-5676.