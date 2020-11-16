 Skip to main content
Iowa prison inmate from O'Brien County dies of COVID-19
IOWA CITY -- An Iowa prison inmate from Primghar, Iowa, who was serving a 25-year prison sentence for sexual abuse has died of COVID-19 and other conditions.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said that Jonathan Strain, 59, died at 4:47 a.m. Monday at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions.

Strain had been an inmate at Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Strain was sentenced in O'Brien County District Court in November 2010 after pleading guilty to second-degree sexual abuse.

At least five inmates in Iowa prisons and 1,412 across the United States have died from COVID-19, according to the Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system.

