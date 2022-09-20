Iowa State Fire Marshal issues open-burning ban for Plymouth County, in effect until further notice

LE MARS, Iowa — The Iowa State Fire Marshal's office has issued an open burning ban for Plymouth County.

The ban takes effect at noon Tuesday. It will be in effect until further notice.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief Dave Schipper requested the ban Monday on behalf of all fire departments in the county because of the continued dry conditions in the area.

The Fire Marshal's Office approved the request, ruling that open burning would present a danger to life and property.

Anyone violating the burning ban could be charged with a simple misdemeanor.