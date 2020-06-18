Jeremy Taylor pondering another run for Woodbury County Supervisors seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Former Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, who resigned his county board seat earlier this year after controversy related to his residency, is considering running for another supervisors seat in the Nov. 3 election.

There are three seats on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors up for election and, as of now, Supervisor Marty Pottebaum, a Democrat from Sioux City, has no opponent for the District 3 seat. Taylor lives in that district, and said Thursday he hasn't ruled out running for that supervisors seat.

"I haven’t made any decisions at this time regarding the race, neither committing to it, nor closing the door," Taylor said in a statement to the Journal.

No Republican filed for the county board District 3 seat by the primary deadline in late March. However, election laws in Iowa say that entrants can later get on the ballot, as county political parties have until Aug. 26 to hold special conventions to name a nominee.

Taylor is also a former state legislator.