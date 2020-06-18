Jeremy Taylor pondering another run for Woodbury County Supervisors seat

SIOUX CITY -- Former Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, who resigned his county board seat earlier this year after controversy related to his residency, is considering running for another supervisors seat in the Nov. 3 election.
There are three seats on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors up for election and, as of now, Supervisor Marty Pottebaum, a Democrat from Sioux City, has no opponent for the District 3 seat. Taylor lives in that district, and said Thursday he hasn't ruled out running for that supervisors seat.
"I haven’t made any decisions at this time regarding the race, neither committing to it, nor closing the door," Taylor said in a statement to the Journal.
No Republican filed for the county board District 3 seat by the primary deadline in late March. However, election laws in Iowa say that entrants can later get on the ballot, as county political parties have until Aug. 26 to hold special conventions to name a nominee.
Taylor is also a former state legislator.
He lost an election earlier this month, when he was one of five Republicans seeking the party's nomination for the Iowa 4th congressional district position. In the June 2 voting, Randy Feenstra got 45.6 percent, while incumbent Steve King had 35.9 percent, and Taylor finished third at 7.8 percent.
Taylor resigned his county supervisors District 2 seat on Jan. 31, one week after vowing to fight in court the decision by the county's chief election official to cancel Taylor's voting registration over questions about his official address.
Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill ruled Taylor had improperly used his address at 3215 Grandview Blvd. to register to vote; Jennings found Taylor could no longer represent District 2. That's because state law requires county supervisors live in the district in which they were registered.
At the time of the ruling, Taylor and his wife, Kim, owned the Grandview Boulevard home and another residence at 5202 Christy Road, which the couple purchased in May 2019.
Maria Rundquist, of Sioux City, filed a legal challenge that claimed the Christy Road home is Taylor's primary residence. After a two-hour hearing on Jan. 23, Gill found the "preponderance of evidence," which included water bills and mortgage documents, established Taylor's voting residence as Christy Road and cancelled his registration.
At one point in late January, Taylor vowed to appeal the decision in district court, saying Rundquist was among those out to get him in a "very partisan" matter.
