BERESFORD, S.D. -- One person was killed and two others injured Wednesday in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 five miles north of Beresford.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 6:24 a.m., when a southbound semi-trailer lost a tire near mile marker 52. The tire and rim landed in the passing lane on the northbound side of I-29 and was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup, causing the driver to lose control of the pickup, which crossed the median and struck a southbound Chevrolet Express van.
The pickup rolled into the ditch, and the van entered the median and rolled into the northbound lanes. The van's 29-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the van onto the northbound lanes. A Chevrolet Silverado pickup became involved in the wreck when it swerved to miss the van.
You have free articles remaining.
The van driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old male passenger in the van was transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt. The 31-year-old male driver of the Ram pickup received minor injuries. The drivers of the semi-trailer and Silverado pickup were not injured.
Both northbound lanes were closed for almost three hours and southbound traffic was reduced to one lane.
Names of the victims are not being released pending notification of relatives. The accident remains under investigation.