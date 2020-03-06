2 killed in collision near Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa -- Two people died Thursday after their pickup truck was struck by a semi-trailer at an intersection north of Spencer.
Patricia Juber, 85, of Melvin, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver, Harvey Juber, 86, also of Melvin, died at Spencer Hospital.
According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 1:27 p.m., when Harvey Juber was northbound on U.S. Highway 71 in a Chevrolet S-10 pickup and had stopped at a stop sign to turn west onto U.S. Highway 18. Juber pulled out into traffic and was struck by a southbound semi-trailer driven by Antwan Hutchinson, 24, of Des Moines. Hutchinson and his passenger were not injured.