Kingsley man hurt in Clay County motorcycle crash
ambulance stock

EVERLY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man was injured Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a truck trailer at a rural Clay County intersection north of Everly.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 1:30 p.m., when Dakota Nelson, 29, of Kingsley, was northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Booker Bell, the driver of an eastbound Freightliner semi pulling a flatbed trailer, pulled out from a stop sign on 270th Street. Nelson was unable to stop his motorcycle in time and struck the trailer.

Nelson was transported to Spencer Hospital with head injuries.

Bell, 43, of Sioux Falls, was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

