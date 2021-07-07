Kingsley man hurt in Clay County motorcycle crash

EVERLY, Iowa -- A Kingsley, Iowa, man was injured Tuesday when the motorcycle he was driving struck a truck trailer at a rural Clay County intersection north of Everly.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 1:30 p.m., when Dakota Nelson, 29, of Kingsley, was northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Booker Bell, the driver of an eastbound Freightliner semi pulling a flatbed trailer, pulled out from a stop sign on 270th Street. Nelson was unable to stop his motorcycle in time and struck the trailer.