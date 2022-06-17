 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lane closures planned on Iowa 3 in Plymouth County

  • 0
Stock roads construction

LE MARS, Iowa -- Lane closures are scheduled to begin Monday on Iowa Highway 3 in Plymouth County.

A concrete overlay project will necessitate the closures between Le Mars and Remsen, according to an Iowa Department of Transportation news release. Traffic will be maintained through the construction zone with pilot cars.

Work is expected to be finished by July 1.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City firefighters battle house fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News