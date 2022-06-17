Lane closures planned on Iowa 3 in Plymouth County

LE MARS, Iowa -- Lane closures are scheduled to begin Monday on Iowa Highway 3 in Plymouth County.
A concrete overlay project will necessitate the closures between Le Mars and Remsen, according to an Iowa Department of Transportation news release. Traffic will be maintained through the construction zone with pilot cars.
Work is expected to be finished by July 1.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today